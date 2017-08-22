LETTER: Promises to work on

Stratford Star

To the Editor:

Election time. A time of promises made and the realization of promises broken. I will not make any implicit promise that I will lower your taxes or fix your roads. My only promise is that I will work. Work towards goals that can benefit us all.

To work with our current progressive Democrats on the Town Council, as well as those across the aisle, to find appropriate cuts, especially in our over-bloated administrative budget, to provide some relief from the crushing tax burden we all face.

To work to develop increased revenue streams to help rebuild and support our many enterprise funds that have been drained by the current administrative practices.

To work with our future mayor, to develop a coalition of surrounding communities to increase our clout in dealing with the Army and Environmental Protection Agency to move forward on the Army Engine Plant. This is not a Stratford problem, this is a regional problem that affects the economy not only of our town but the surrounding communities of Milford, Shelton, and Bridgeport (think jobs).

To work to bring forward developers who are willing to present their ideas to take our Shakespeare Theatre from the point it is now and repair, restore, and re-establish it as the working theatre and center point of our Town for all of Stratford’s residents to comment on.

To work to establish a Long Beach Commission to oversee this often-neglected natural beauty of our town and help to preserve and protect it. With that, to establish a sustainable Community commission to help us try to make our town more environmentally friendly.

To work to continue to fight against the encroachment of overly dense housing complexes that are impacting our communities and neighborhoods as a result of the Transit Oriented Development district (TOD) rules.

Yes, what I promise is to work, as hard as I did with our dog park,  and with the input of our residents  in an open and transparent process towards these goals for the betterment of our district, our neighborhoods, and our town.

John Rich

First District Town Council candidate

 

  • Bill

    John Rich is a person who is a thinker. He knows how to plan and any solution is well thought out. He is not over reactive with being a “loudmouth” and “has to be heard”. He will sit and listen,and listen, and listen, then out of his mouth will be a commen sense solution. nUnlike his competition he is very organized. Those of us in district 1 need to make the smart choice this election season. John Rich deals in the real world and he is the answer.

