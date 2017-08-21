LETTER: A call for vigilance

To the Editor:

Thank you to the nearly 1,000 Stratford residents who signed my petitions and the many volunteers who helped secure those signatures!

Your signatures allow me to get on the ballot for the Democratic Primary on Sept. 12 and the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

My focus is still on earning the Democratic nomination while still seeking a possible independent run. I’ve been out meeting with residents, going door-to-door and really talking with people. My petition to run in November shows my commitment and desire to serve all the people of Stratford as their next mayor.

We recently experienced Stratford’s second homicide which occurred within a span of a few months. These killings are unacceptable and now more than ever, we need leadership that will fight crime and make our neighborhoods safe.

Last Sunday I was proud to see so many Stratford residents attend a somber vigil to honor Heather Heyer, an innocent woman killed by a racist alt right member in Charlottesville, Va. We as a community, must remain vigilant against acts of hate crime no matter where they take place.

If you hear or see acts of disrespect to your fellow citizen, let it be known in a safe respectful way that it is unacceptable.

As the late Nelson Mandela once said, “people are not born to hate. They learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love.”

Remember, we are all in this together.

Joe Paul