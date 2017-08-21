Obituary: Santo Millo, 87, of Stratford

Santo Millo, 87, of Stratford, employed by Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of Paulita Rivera Millo, died Aug. 17, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on Dec. 30, 1929, son of the late Antonio and Bettina Albarelli Millo; U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Korean War.

Survivors include daughter, Doreen Millo-Capozziello of Fairfield, stepson, Will Vargas of Stratford, grandchildren, Dennis Capozziello of Bridgeport, Danielle Capozziello and her companion, Jesus Medina and Daneen Capozziello, all of Fairfield, three great-grandchildren, Makayla, Gianna and Peyton Nicole and sister, Betty Feller of Monroe.

Also predeceased by stepson, Nelson Varga, brothers, John, Pal and Anthony Millo, and sisters, Connie Dattola, Ida Shinglar, Theresa Julian and Susan Lang.

Services: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m., St. James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Calling hours: Tuesday, 5-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.