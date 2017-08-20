Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, and the Teamsters Local 1150 held their 7th annual Home Run for Heroes charity baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 19, raising nearly $90,000 for local veterans’ charities.

More than 2,000 fans had a chance to see a Sikorsky helicopter land on center field at the Stadium at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport, home of the Bridgeport Bluefish.

Sikorsky also sponsored more than 100 veterans and their families at the event, and the game’s opening ceremony was a display of military appreciation and pride.

The baseball game kicked off at 12 p.m. when the Bluefish took on the New Britain Bees.

Since the event started in 2000, it has raised more than $320,000 to help veterans’ causes.

This year the money went to the following veteran’s charities and Community Health Charities:

The Connecticut Veterans Legal Center (a legal services organization that helps veterans overcome legal barriers to housing, healthcare and income); The Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation (an organization founded at Sikorsky to honor and recognize the families of those who have fallen in the service of our country); The Harkness House/Columbus House (a transitional housing facility in New Haven for homeless veterans); and Female Soldiers: Forgotten Heroes (a community-based transitional home dedicated to homeless female veterans and their children).