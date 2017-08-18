Stratford to lose $21 million in state education funding

Gov. Dan Malloy unveiled a revised plan on Friday for the shifting of education aid across the state. The order would cut education aid statewide by 28% if no state budget is adopted by October.

Stratford Public Schools will suffer drastic effects under Malloy’s plan and Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson is unsure of what the district will be able to do to make up the difference.

The district’s planned $21.4-million Education Cost Sharing outlay will be reduced to zero. Stratford is one of 85 districts in the state to see the ECS aid amount drop to nothing.

The news comes at an already troublesome time for the Stratford Board of Education as there is no town budget in place for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Three budgets passed by the Town Council have been vetoed by Mayor John Harkins, meaning the district was supposed to operate under the $106.7-million budget it received in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Robinson said Friday that the planned ECS reduction will devastate the Stratford school district.

“He [Malloy] is treating us like we’re Westport or one of those well-to-do districts. We don’t have those kinds of funds to make up” for the loss in funding.

The cuts are “beyond difficult,” she said, noting that there’s not much she can do to make up $21 million. She noted that the district has about 46% of its students receiving free or reduced lunch.

“This is the money that goes to the town that goes to the schools. We don’t even have a budget because we have so many issues in town. This is devastating,” she said.

Harkins also criticized the cuts.

“The Education Cost Sharing formula has always been unfair to Stratford. But the draconian elimination of state education funding announced today by the Governor is simply unacceptable,” he said in a statement. “Punishing a diverse school district that has been improving itself is simply wrong. Our students, teachers, parents and taxpayers simply deserve better.”

Robinson said she and town officials will have to talk about what to do next.