Stratford man charged in woman’s shooting death

Update: Police said Michael Catchings is also charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree threatening.

Original story: A Stratford man said to be involved in the shooting death of a woman last Sunday has been charged with manslaughter by Stratford Police.

Michael “Buddha” Catchings, 21, was arrested by Stratford Police. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace. Police said Catchings turned himself in.

Catchings’ arrest comes nearly a week after a shooting 1584 North Ave. shortly after midnight on Aug. 13. Raenetta Catchings, 27, of Stamford, died at Bridgeport Hospital from her injuries. An unidentified 24-year-old man was also shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said Michael Catchings was Raenetta’s uncle.

Police said Michael Catchings’ arrest comes after an intense investigation by officers.

Mayor John Harkins credited the Stratford Police for their work.

“I’d like to thank the Stratford Police Department for their diligence in their investigation and in making a timely arrest in this case,” Harkins said in a statement. “This event was a tragedy on many levels, and it is my hope that those responsible will be brought to justice and the families of the victims can get some closure.”

Michael Catchings was ordered held on $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear on Aug. 29 in Bridgeport Superior Court.