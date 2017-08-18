Patricia Dzialo Capuano, age 77, of Stratford, the beloved widow of Richard Capuano Sr. passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport March 16, 1940, to the late Frank and Irene (Pavlucik) Dzialo, she has been a lifelong area resident.

Pat loved to spend time with her family and cooking during the holidays. She loved to go to the casino and one of her joys was taking bus trips to various places. She was loved by everyone and will be sadly missed.

Survivors include her beloved children, Richard Capuano Jr. of Stratford, Jerry Capuano and Andrea Labella of Stratford, Sherri Lynn Capuano and Vinny Dowgiallo of Naugatuck, and Patrice Spillane and her husband Brian of Stratford, her companion of 24 years, Frank Kocsis, a sister, Arline Dzialo, two brothers, Richard Dzialo and his wife Denise, all of Stratford, and James Dzialo and Julie Miller of Trumbull; grandchildren Crystal and Vinny Dowgiallo, Amanda Capuano, Liam and Declan Spillane and Gracie Capuano; great grandchildren, Jayden, Jessie, Natalia and Brooklyn Hatzivasiliadis, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 21, directly in Our Lady of Grace Church, 490 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment will be private.

Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 3-6 p.m., in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

The family request in lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in Pat’s memory to VITAS Hospice, 99 Hawley Lane, Stratford, CT 06614.

— by the family