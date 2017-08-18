Stratford Star

All Star Saturday basketball tournament

By Melvin Mason on August 18, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

Stratford residents are welcome to enjoy a Saturday of fun  at the All Star Saturday basketball tournament.

The games begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Woodend Basketball Courts.

There will be six games featuring players from the seventh and eighth grade divisions and the high school division.

There will be hot dogs and hamburgers available. Music will be provided by DJ Mar. Third District Town Council candidate Dion Francis will also be in attendance.

For more information, contact Frank Langston at 203-993-5465.

About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

