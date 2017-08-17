Primaries are set in Stratford

The ballots are set for the Democratic and Republican primaries on Sept. 12.

Stratford Democrats will hold nomination contests for mayor, six Town Council slots and one Zoning Commission seat. Meanwhile, Republicans will choose their candidates for mayor and a pair to run for the Town Council.

Stephanie Philips, Len Petruccelli and Joe Paul have all met the signature threshold to participate in a primary to decide who will serve as the Democratic mayoral nominee in November. None of the candidates received enough votes on July 20 to receive a Democratic Town Committee endorsement.

The District 1 Town Council nomination will be between endorsed candidate and incumbent Councilman Beth Daponte, John Rich and newcomer Bieu Tran.

The District 2 Town Council nod will be between incumbent Scott Farrington-Posner and Neil Sherman. Farrington-Posner won the DTC endorsement unopposed.

Incumbent District 3 Councilman Wali Kadeem will be challenged for the nomination by Dion Francis. A three-way race for the Democratic nod was expected, but MIchael Singh failed to return his primary petitions ahead of the Aug. 9 deadline.

Incumbent District 4 Councilman David Harden will again face a challenge for his nomination from ex-wife Indiana Susaña. Harden eked out a two-vote victory over Susaña at the DTC nominating meeting on July 20.

The District 5 Council nomination will feature incumbent councilman and endorsed candidate Greg Cann versus John Dempsey. Dempsey, a former councilman, lost to Cann in a special election for the District 5 seat to replace State Rep. Joe Gresko.

Prez Palmer received enough signatures to force a primary for the 6th District Town Council nod against endorsed candidate Philip Young. Young is the incumbent councilman for the 6th District.

In District 10, incumbent councilman and endorsed candidate Tina Manus will face a challenge from Matthew LIght for that district’s Democratic nomination. Manus defeated Light for the nomination at the DTC nomination meeting.

Democrats in Council districts 1 and 2 will also decide on a Zoning Commission candidate. Stephen Raguskus, currently an alternate on the Zoning Commission, will face Linda Manos for the nomination.

Republicans will have a trio of races. Endorsed mayoral candidate Rep. Laura Hoydick will be challenged by former Councilman Sandra Zalik. Hoydick defeated Zalik for the GOP nod on July 20.

District 1 Republicans will decide between challenger Mark Scheck and endorsed candidate Chris Pia. Pia replaces Donald Anderson, who had been nominated at the July 20 GOP meeting.

Incumbent 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo successfully gathered enough signatures to force a primary against Republican 7th District endorsee Bill Perillo. This is Antezzo’s second time forcing a primary. She defeated incumbent Councilman Gavin Forrester in a 2015 primary.

Paul and Zalik are both set to be on the Election Day ballot as petitioning mayoral candidates. Town Clerk Susan Pawluk said neither of them can run as petitioning candidates if they win their party’s mayoral nomination.