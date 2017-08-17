Kathryn Louise Stormer, 79 of Sandy Hook, wife of the late William Lewis Stormer, died Aug. 15, 2017, at Yale-New Haven Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Born in Westport on February 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Adriana Tallerday Pascale.

Mrs. Stormer was a lifelong resident of Sandy Hook.

She is survived by her devoted children, Tammy (Gregory) Bomba of Sandy Hook, Henry (Bonnie) Stormer of Southbury, Lisa (Matthew) Sileo of Shelton, and Catherine (Karl) Sieling of Sandy Hook; sisters, Adriana Pastore of Stratford, Hattie Pascarelli of Westport and Roberta Pascale of TX; eight grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Eva Gruber and Marsha McDevitt and a brother, Michael Pascale.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m., in the Christ the King Lutheran Church, 85 Mount Pleasant Road, Newtown. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Private interment will take place in Zoar Cemetery, Sandy Hook. Memorial donations may be made to the Sandy Hook Fire and Rescue Co., 18-20 Riverside Road, Sandy Hook, CT 06482.

The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.

— by the staff