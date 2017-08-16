Stratford Star

Stratford Rotary Open Golf Tournament at Short Beach

Frank Fartely, Ray Corica, Diane Simse, Karen Daden and Frank Newman gather after a recent Stratford Rotary Open Golf Tournament.

The annual Stratford Rotary Open Golf Tournament will be held at the Short Beach Par 3 Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 9, with 8 and 10 a.m. shotgun starts available.

Town champions will be crowned in six categories: Men, Ladies, Juniors (17 and under), Male Seniors, (60 and over) and Female Seniors, (60 and over); and Rotary Team division.

Trophies and gift certificates to Stratford Restaurants will be presented to first and second place players with the lowest scores.

A plaque with the names of annual winners is displayed in the Short Beach Golf Course clubhouse.

New this year: All scores of 40 and above will be entered into a raffle for a round of golf for four at a local golf course.

The 2016 winners and their scores were: Ladies Division, Diane Simse (32); Men’s Division, Jim Simse (34); Senior Ladies Division, Karen Daden (32); Senior Men’s Division, Dave Winters (28) and Rotary Club Division: Stratford.

The fee is $40 per adult player and $25 per Junior player.

Coffee, donuts and lunch will be provided.

The proceeds will support a variety of community efforts, including high school scholarships, Thanksgiving food baskets and turkeys for those in need, a dictionary for Stratford third graders, a Thesaurus for fifth graders, and an international project.

Businesses may sponsor a hole by donating $50 or a gift certificate valued at $50 or more.

A sign with your company name will be placed at a tee on the day of the tournament.

To become a tee sponsor or to register as an individual or as a foursome, contact Bill O’Brien by e-mail at [email protected] or Jeff Krause at [email protected].

You may also mail a check with player/business information to Stratford Rotary Club, PO Box 98, Stratford, CT 06615.

If registering a group or individual to play, please indicate preferred tee time and age category of each player.

