Bridgeport man sentenced 30 months in prison

A Bridgeport man who pleaded guilty to distributing heroin that resulted in a Stratford woman’s overdose was sentenced in federal court to 2.5 years in prison.

Ramon L. Killings, 39, of Bridgeport, was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 months in prison by Senior U.S. District Judge Alfred Covello in Hartford. Killings will also serve three years of supervised release.

Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, said the sentencing stems from an ongoing statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Stratford Police officers responded to a 911 call on Dec. 4, 2016 and found a 33-year-old woman who had died from a suspected drug overdose in a Stratford home. Police found wax folds containing suspected heroin, a hypodermic needle and other drug paraphernalia from the bedroom. Police investigation revealed that the victim’s boyfriend purchased heroin from Killings the previous day and he and the woman injected the heroin he had purchased.

Law enforcement officers made controlled purchases of heroin from Killings, Daly said, in December 2016 and in January. Killings was arrested on Jan. 18 on a federal criminal complaint. Daly said Killing possessed quantities of heroin and cocaine at the time of his arrest.

Killings pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin. He was released on bond and was ordered to report to prison on Sept. 8.

The Killings case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Stratford Police Department. The task force includes personnel from the Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Milford and Bridgeport police departments, and the Connecticut State Police.