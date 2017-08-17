Stratford Star

Summer sunset concert series continues

Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir performs

By Stratford Star on August 17, 2017

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

  • The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir Tuesday, Aug. 22; rain date Aug. 24.
  • The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.
  • Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.

The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.

For more information call 203-385-4052, or visit townofstratford.com/recreation.

The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir

