Stratford residents host vigil in wake of Charlottesville violence

The tragic and violent events in Charlottesville, Va., brought Stratford residents to Paradise Green on Sunday, holding candles and preaching love and honor for a woman who died during clashes at a white supremacist rally.

Nearly 50 Stratford residents gathered on Sunday night for a vigil to remember Heather Heyer, who was killed last Saturday after she and others were hit by a car during clashes in Charlottesville between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

An Ohio man was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge as well as other charges for driving the car that crashed into Heyer and other counter-protesters.

Tina Manus, a 10th District Town Councilman, called Heyer “a hero for goodness.”

“I don’t know her, but I wish I could have been her,” said Manus, who organized the vigil.

Manus urged people at the rally to not be afraid and to stand up against wrongdoing.

“When you see hateful things, when you see violence around you, you stand up and say something. You can’t just shove it under the rug or say, ‘Oh well, people can be people.’ You have to stop them,” Manus said.

Scott Farrington-Posner, the 2nd District Town Councilman, recalled being reluctant to step forward in the face of hate after he was badly beaten 22 years ago for being a gay man. Since then, he has stood up for lesbian, gay and transgender rights. On Sunday, he encouraged people to spread kindness to each other and to not accept hateful behavior.

“When you hear something that is hateful, don’t embrace it, don’t laugh at it and don’t make like it’s OK ever,” he said. “The more people we have who speak up against [hate], the better we’ll be in the long run.”

Attendees also remembered the victims of Sunday morning’s fatal shooting on North Avenue. A woman was killed and a man was injured in the incident.