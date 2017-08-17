SPOTLIGHT: Stratford area events

Operation Hope tag sale

Operation Hope’s annual tag sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20, noon-4 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield, rain or shine. Admission is $1. All proceeds support Operation Hope’s mission to end hunger and homelessness for those most in need in the community. Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Volunteer Program Manager Donna Schmidt at 203-292-5588, ext. 207 or [email protected].

Animal rescue group tag sale

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue organization is having a tag sale on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 473 Woodlawn Avenue in Stratford. The sale benefits the handicapped animals in their care. New and gently used items are always needed for the sale.They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For more information call 203-377-0826.

Solar eclipse viewings

Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport will host a safe solar eclipse viewing event on Monday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pairing with Girl Scouts of Connecticut and CT Space Consortium, Discovery offers guests of all ages the chance to experience an eclipse first-hand with the high-powered scopes — which allow safe viewing of the sun — solar glasses, and activities throughout the day; discoverymuseum.org.

Visit the Westport Astronomical Society, 182 Bayberry Lane, Westport, on Monday, Aug. 21, for views of a 70% partial solar eclipse. Solar telescopes and solar glasses available for safely viewing the eclipse (if the sky is clear). The eclipse runs from 1:24-4 p.m., with the maximum visibility at 2:45 p.m. Parking is closed at the observatory except for emergency vehicles, the media, and handicapped vehicles. Parking is allowed in the lot below the observatory at the Westport Weston Health District and on Bayberry Lane. Free and open to the public.

Farmers market

The Farmers Market at Paradise Green runs every Monday, from 2-6 p.m., through October.

The market features Connecticut-grown fruits and vegetables, locally made baked-goods, meats, eggs, cheese, ice cream, and other items from area farmers.

Retired Teachers Association trips

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers a trip to East Falmouth, Mass., for the 48th annual Scallop Festival and Mystery Stop Tour at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds, on Friday, Sept. 22 for $114 per person. Includes transportation, admission to the Bourne Scallop Festival, dinner, mystery stop and gratuity. Payment is due by Aug. 25 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association also offers a Vermont Fall Foliage Tour, on Thursday, Oct. 12 for $97 per person. Trip includes transportation, stops at the Kringle Candle Company, Country Barn, Chocolate Cottage, New England House, Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. Payment is due by Sept. 7 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614. For more information on these trips, visit gbrta.org.

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Sept. 2, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford; Saturday, Sept. 16, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Catholic Daughters meeting

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Cecelia #735 will hold a welcome back meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6:15 p.m., at Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford. Activities for the upcoming year will be presented. Those attending are requested to bring nonperishable food items for the Sterling House Food Bank. New members are welcome. Information: Regent Lorraine Faiella, 203-377-3295.

Boating safety class

USCG Aux 24-3 is holding an About Boating Safety class Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 a.m., at USCG Aux Flotilla, One Helwig St., Milford. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC). Cost is $60. Walk-ins welcome; 860-663-5505; [email protected].

Trumbull Arts Fest

The 39th annual Trumbull Arts Festival is Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on the Historic Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., rain or shine; free admission. More than 30 juried crafters, 20 fine artists, authors, community booths, food trucks and food vendors, plus, a Children’s Creative Center, face painting and balloon artist. Entertainment begins at 11 a.m., by Brideau & Miller. At 11:30 a.m., singer Evelyn Sload takes the stage, followed by a performance by the Downtown Cabaret Theatre’s Children’s Company at noon. At 1 p.m., The Red Hots takes the stage, followed by a reprise performance by The DTC Company at 2:30 p.m. Closing out the entertainment will be the The Frank Porto Band at 3 p.m. For more information, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected].

AARP driver safety program

Griffin Hospital will host an AARP Driver Safety Program on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., at the hospital, 130 Division St., Derby. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Make checks payable to AARP. To register, call Esther at 203-732-1523.

Beatles tribute band

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature Beatles tribute band The Penny Lane Band. Request your favorite Beatles song(s) when you reserve your tickets. For tickets, at $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12, call 203-878- 7508 or email [email protected] , or purchase at the door the day of the show. Nonperishable food donations also will be appreciated.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of their child or grandchild, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695.

Harding High 65th reunion

The Warren Harding High School class of 1952 is holding its 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, from 1-5 p.m., at the Blue Goose Restaurant, Ferry Boulevard, Stratford.

Tickets are $30. Checks may be made out to Warren Harding High School Class of 1952. Check and reservation should be mailed to Mike Mocciae, 15A Heritage Crest, Southbury, CT. 06488. Information: 203-264-6838.

Fall Fest to benefit animals

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society will hold their annual Fall Festival to Benefit Animals on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Paradise Green in Stratford. The event will include a one mile dog walk, food, contests, games, music, local celebrities, entertainment, pet adoptions, a silent auction, low cost microchip clinic, vendors for people and pets and more. For more information, visit starsfest.org.

Gypsy Funk Squad

The Trumbull Arts Commission will present the Gypsy Funk Squad and belly dancers on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m., at the Center, 3 Priscilla Place, Trumbull. Gypsy Funk Squad plays a mix of classic belly dance songs from Turkey, Armenia, Egypt, The Balkans, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, and other points in the Middle East, and also revamped rock tunes and original psychedelic surprises … done belly style. The emphasis is on fun, dancing and a good time. Cabaret seating, bring refreshments. Tickets are $5. Call 203-452-5065 for more information.

Bunnell class of ’67 reunion

Bunnell High School class of 1967 is planning their 50th reunion on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., at the Trumbull Marriott Merritt Parkway, 180 Hawley Lane, Trumbull. All members of the class of 1967 and their guests are invited to attend. The gathering will not require any financial commitment. Your only obligation will be ‘pay as you go.’ Event organizer, David Sutton, has established an information/sign-up page on Classmates.com. In an effort to coordinate for those not on Classmates, send an RSVP expressing who and how many will be attending to, [email protected] , Subject: Reunion ’67.

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Helicopter museum

National Helicopter Museum at the Eastbound RR Station is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. Emphasizes the birthplace of America’s Helicopter Industry via photos, audio visuals displays, plus a simulator. Free admission and parking; 203-375-8857.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.