LETTER: The ball is in your court

I am sure that readers of the Stratford Star will have noticed that there has been a lot of attention to Stratford’s budget, the reason being that three very reasonable budgets have been presented to the Stratford Town Council and each in its turn has been approved by the Council and vetoed by the mayor. Why is that?
Mayor John Harkins has said that if there is a budget passed by Dec. 1 2017 the mill rate will be adjusted and the second payment due Jan.1, 2018 will be adjusted to reflect the new rate. No doubt you have also noticed that Dec. 1, 2017 occurs after Nov. 7, Election Day.
I call this to your attention because the Town Council men and women who worked so diligently to get to our taxes at a level that does not bring down the value of our real estate properties are now being challenged with primary elections on Sept. 12. It is very important that members of the two political parties vote on Sept. 12 and vote for the better interest of all Stratford taxpayers.
My personal concern is that my Councilman Greg Cann, Democrat of the 5th District is being challenged by John Dempsey, previously of the Republican Party now registered as Democrat. It is my observation that while Mr. Dempsey was a member of the Council he voted solely the Republican line.
Since his return to politics from the last two years he ran as a Republican against Democrat Joe Gresko, and when Mr. Gresko acceded to Terry Backer’s state representative position, he ran again as a Republican against Cann and was defeated on both occasions. Meanwhile Greg Cann has proved himself to be the man Stratford needs to steer our financial problems for the benefit of all of us. Mr. Cann worked diligently on the budgets which were so casually cast aside by Mayor Harkins. Remember that Mr. Harkins will not be around next year to correct the problem.
I urge you to vote in the primaries on Sept. 12. The ball is in your court.