LETTER: Rich is the right choice

By Stratford Star on August 17, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Who would you rather have representing you on the Town Council? A candidate who spent much of his life  living in Bridgeport and only recently moved into the 1st District of Stratford or our current councilwoman who has broken nearly every promise she made while campaigning?

Or a true Lordship  Stratfordite?  

My choice for  1st Council District candidate is John Rich. John grew up in Lordship  and was educated in our school system from Lordship Elementary School through graduating from Stratford High  School. John has served on many town committees including the Public Safety Committee, and most recently as co-chairman of the  Dog Park Subcommittee. John has been involved in and understands the government  of Stratford.   He has been dedicated to our Town  throughout his life by volunteering for 30 years with the Stratford EMS as both  a member and a Paramedic.

John’s continued involvement in our town will provide the 1st District with the experienced representation on The Town Council that we so badly need and deserve.

Please join me in the primary election on Sept. 12 and vote for John Rich.

Lisa Kasak

 

