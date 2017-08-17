To Paul: Don’t be a spoiler

After reading the article “Paul planning independent mayoral run” in the Stratford Star, I was quite surprised by Mr. Paul’s intent to run in November even if he does not win the Democratic primary on Sept. 12.
Mr. Paul writes, “My petition to run in November shows my commitment and desire to serve all Stratford residents as their next mayor.” Actually, Mr. Paul wouldn’t be serving all Stratford residents as its next mayor. If Mr. Paul loses the primary it means that the majority of Democrats in town want a different candidate to run in the mayoral race. By running as a petitioning candidate, Mr. Paul will most likely be a spoiler — dividing the Democrats and leaving the door wide open for the Republican candidate to win. I truly hope Mr. Paul will put aside his ambition and support the Democratic candidate.
You have to ask yourself, if Mr. Paul has the mindset to run against the Democratic primary winner in November, why did he join the Democratic Town Committee’s and ask to be the endorsed candidate? Stephanie Philips won the most support with 38 votes, Len Petruccelli with 32, and Mr. Paul finished with 11 votes. Was he deliberately trying to affect the outcome using his 11 votes to prevent an endorsed winner; only to undermine the town wide primary vote with a short-cut to qualify for the ballot?
Finally, even Beth Daponte had the decency to back down after she lost the primary in the last mayoral race, as will Ms. Philips in November, according to the article. The article does not mention Mr. Petrucelli’s intent. The bottom line is that if you belong to a political party, and moreover, if you are a member of the party’s elected town committee, you need to show some real leadership and respect by supporting the candidate of your party’s choice.
Donald Goodson