Council OKs ranger station razing

A dog park for Stratford is one step closer to reality as the Town Council has chosen a company to tear down an old building where it will be located.

The Town Council voted 8-0 on Monday to accept the low bid from Ludlow Associates to tear down the former ranger station building in Roosevelt Forest. Ludlow’s bid was for $21,840, the lowest of five bids received for the project.

Council Chairman Beth Daponte and Fourth District Councilman David Harden were not at Monday’s meeting.

The approval brought some applause from the audience in the Town Council chambers.

Clearing the ranger station will allow for the installation of the dog park in Roosevelt Forest. Creating such a park has been the goal of many residents for about a decade. The Town Council voted in March to approve the dog park in Roosevelt Forest, after weighing several other locations such as Boothe Park, Longbrook Park and and area near the Stratford Water Pollution Control Authority.

John Rich, co-chairman of the Stratford Dog Park Subcommittee, said the vote to raze the old ranger station is “a big step for us.”

While there is no official date for the work to start, Rich expects the destruction of the ranger station will happen in the next 60 days.

Construction of the dog park will be paid for by the non-profit Dog Park Action Committee, Rich said. That group has raised more than $17,000 to build the park in Roosevelt Forest.

The park will be named for former Stratford EMT Jared Levine, who died last year. Levine was an animal lover and owned several dogs. Levine’s father, Robert, urged the Council to approve the razing.