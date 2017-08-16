Team LGH of the Stratford Sterling House Adult Flag Football League captured the spring season championship.
The league has been in existence for nearly a decade now, playing its games at Stratford’s Penders Field on Sunday mornings.
It has anywhere from 12-16 teams per season, running in the spring and fall months.
Almost 200 men participate in this highly active 5 vs. 6 competitive league.
For more information or interest in the upcoming fall season, contact Marco Otero at [email protected] or Bill O’Brien at [email protected]