Team LGH looks to defend flag football title this fall

By Stratford Star on August 16, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Team members (front row) are: Shane Rooney, Daryl Staley, Sean Murray, Stacey Dillard and Ricky Aldridge; (second row) James Davis, Kenneth Ebanks, Marky DesRuisseaux, Rick Jackson and Sef Abdul Ali.

Team LGH of the Stratford Sterling House Adult Flag Football League captured the spring season championship.

The league has been in existence for nearly a decade now, playing its games at Stratford’s Penders Field on Sunday mornings.

It has anywhere from 12-16 teams per season, running in the spring and fall months.

Almost 200 men participate in this highly active 5 vs. 6 competitive league.

For more information or interest in the upcoming fall season, contact Marco Otero at [email protected] or Bill O’Brien at [email protected]

