The September meeting of the Town of Stratford Board of Assessment Appeals will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m., at the Stratford Town Hall, in the garage of 2725 Main Street.

Applicants will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

Upon arrival, numbers will be issued and applications given beginning promptly at 8:30 a.m.

The sole purpose of the meeting is to hear appeals related to the assessment of Motor Vehicles on the October 1, 2016 Grand List.