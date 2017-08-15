Blumenthal, animal advocates support gray wolves and endangered species

Stratford Star

By HAN Network on August 15, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional, Town Government · 2 Comments

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will join Zoo Director Gregg Dancho and animal advocates in speaking out against proposed regulations and legislation imperiling protections for endangered species.

The Beardsley Zoo is home to Mexican gray wolves, a rare subspecies of the endangered gray wolf. Efforts currently advancing in Congress would remove the gray wolf from the Endangered Species list, threatening conservation efforts and undermining critical work to protect the beauty and bio-diversity of our environment.

Missing from the landscape for more than 30 years, returning the Mexican gray wolf to the wild was a significant milestone for the lobo and wildlife conservation efforts. More than a million wolves were killed in the U.S. between 1850 and 1900. In 1907, a call was made for the extinction of the entire species. Throughout the wolf’s history, they have been hunted and reviled due to fear and misunderstanding.

The Zoo is home to two Mexican gray wolves, and two Red wolves, all extremely rare and on the Endangered Species list.

For more information, visit beardsleyzoo.com.

Gray wolf

Gray wolf

  • somsai

    You know what, people in Connecticut are about as far removed from the gray wolf as it is possible to be in the US. What in the heck makes Senator Blumenthal or anyone else in your state think they have any right to comment on what wildlife management method is best thousands of miles away. If people in Stratford want wolves come on out to Idaho and get some, they are welcome to as many as they would like, there is a standing offer from the governor of Idaho. You can go ahead and put them in Booth ever luvin Park. In the mean time just shut up about things you have no understanding of.

  • Montana Boy

    Any animal advocates supporting gray wolves do not support endangered wildlife, because wolves kill endangered wildlife whenever given the chance.

