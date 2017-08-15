Stratford Star

Obituary: Jeanne Claire (Caulfield) Crown, of Stratford

By HAN Network on August 15, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Jeanne Claire (Caulfield) Crown, of Stratford, retired as head of sales for Gimbel’s in Bridgeport, wife of the late John Clev Crown Sr., died Aug. 13, at Saint Joseph’s Manor, Trumbull.

Born Oct. 1, 1921 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late William and Mary (Sullivan) Caulfield.

Survived by children, Mary-Ellen Blahodatny (George) of New York City, Gregory Crown of Richardson, Texas and John Crown Jr. (Patricia) of Shelton; grandchildren, Jason Crown (Melissa) of Proper, Texas and Jordan Iannone (Michael) of Orange, great-grandchildren, Josephine Crown, John Iannone and Anthony Iannone; sister-in-law, Nancy Caufield and five nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Marie Lichtenberger, brother, William Caulfield and brother-in-law, Theodore Lichtenberger.

Services: Friday, Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m., Saint James Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Saint Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 9-10 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.

