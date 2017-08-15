Stratford Star

Obituary: Phyllis (LaMastra) Marino, 93, of Stratford

Phyllis (LaMastra) Marino, 93, of Stratford, retired hairdresser, wife of the late Patrick John Marino, died Aug. 14, in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, Stratford.

Born March 26, 1924, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Michael and Santa LaMastra.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Rose Bourque and her husband, Robert of Ft Myers, Fla., and Patricia Ann Crown and her husband, John of Stratford; two grandchildren, Jordan Crown and Alexander Bourque; two great-grandchildren, John and Anthony Iannone; two sisters-in-law, Anna Lombard and Frences Alina and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m., in the William R McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Calling hours: Saturday, 10-11 a.m., before the service.

