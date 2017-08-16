Stratford Star

LETTER: I am a Republican

By Stratford Star on August 16, 2017

To the Editor:

Time to correct the rumors.  “She votes with Democrats,” they say. Yes, I do. I vote with Town Council members who want to keep taxes lower. Who passed a budget three times which the mayor vetoed three times?  The mayor’s high tax group, Republicans Mr. Vincent Chase and Mr. Alan Llewelyn vote with….guess who Democrats. Ms. Beth Daponte and Mr. David Harden.  So much for rumors.

I am a lifetime registered Republican, one of the old fashioned kind who would cooperate across party lines to get things done. I do my own thinking and refuse to “follow the party line.” I hope you will support me at the 7th District primary on Sept. 12.

Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo

Seventh District Town Councilman

  • Greg Cann

    Thank you Mitzi, for retaining the independence of thought and action. You do not seek personal favor by compromising ideals. You truly represent the people’s interests.

  • RINO = Mitzy

    Is this a joke? So the facts are you voted for a budget three times that when properly calculated would have raised our taxes. The three budgets you voted for were calculated wrong and would have lead to cuts in services and an increase in our taxes. Weren’t you the council person that lead the charge to hire a WPCA attorney at $300 an hour when we pay all the other attorneys 1/2 that rate? Did you send out an RFP (Request for Proposal) regarding these rates? NO you did not! You hand picked this attorney circumventing the process. So much for transparency! You support the name calling and the unprofessional behavior of this council. You should be voted right out the door!

  • 7th District Needs Better Repr

    She doesn’t respond to constituents either. I emailed her several times about Motil Pond and she never called or emailed back.

  • Hockey Mom

    My sons are avid hockey players and I called her to ask a question about the ice rink and whether their was a dedicated time where the kids could play hockey. Mitzi’s answer was, “I don’t know” and she has “more important things to worry about”. I understand, this is not the top thing on anyone’s agenda but I would have expected a more professional response from someone we elect to represent us.

  • Alan Llewelyn

    The math on this is quite simple; the town council is 7-3 Democrat-to-Republican and the budget votes have been 6-4 in favor of passage. The 6 voting in favor of the “budget” are 5 Democrats and 1 Republican, while the 4 voting in opposition are 2 Democrats and 2 Republicans; where does true bi-partisanship lie? – simple math! nnAnd the entire council is in favor of lower/lowering taxes but it needs to be done responsibly and within the confines of good governance. Voting yes and smiling & waving to the press about the approval of the properly negotiated new teacher’s contract but then looking to flat fund (or cut) Board of Education spending is not a responsible way to govern!

  • Alta Vista

    Doesn’t the administration of John Harkins get any portion of the blame for the incredible dysfunction at Town Hall? nnMr. Cann has stated that there was no response to questions posed by the council on the budget. If true, it certainly shows culpability for this disgraceful failure of local government has more than one author.nnJohn Harkins, who recently decried making politics personal, sat on a stage at Bunnell High School for one of his vetoes and told a crowd who could not vote that Ms. Antezzo and the others who refused to bend over for him should be thrown off the Town Council.nnFor some of us, that’s the greatest testimonial that Ms. Antezzo could possibly receive. When told by John Harkins, don’t think, just do as you’re told, she refused.

    • Let’s go to the Video Tape

      No, I don’t believe John deserves any portion of the blame for the dysfunction of this council. he mayors job is to present a budget and the councils job is to set the budget. The fact these 6 councilors presented a fraudulent budget that could not be passed for legal reasons should be an area of concern for all of us. After watching the tapes of this dysfunctional council, I never once saw the mayor acting unprofessional. The others are yelling and calling names and Mitzi can’t ever remeber what she’s even voting on. The dysfunction of this council is a function of their unprofessional behavior. Just watch the tapes!

