Imam offers insight on being Muslim

Imam Sami Abdul Aziz was driving to Ocean City, Md., but wasn’t going to make it to a mosque in time for one of his five daily Muslim prayers.

So he pulled over and began praying on the side of the road. Then a truck driver pulled over near him. “I was scared,” said Aziz, who wears an outfit reflective of his Islamic faith and has a beard.

But the truck driver was only checking to make sure he was all right. “He was being helpful,” Aziz said during an Aug. 9 talk on his religion at the Baldwin Center, attended by about 125 people.

Muslims are required to pray five times a day, within certain time periods based on the sun’s location. It used to be challenging to keep track of the appropriate times as they changed on a daily basis.

“Now we have an app to help us,” Aziz said with a smile, holding up his smart phone. Each prayer can be as short as five minutes long.

Aziz is the religious leader — or imam — of the Bloomfield Muslim Community Center and the Muslim chaplain at Wesleyan University. He frequently speaks to groups about Islam, educating people about the often-misunderstood religion.

He was born into a Muslim family but stopped praying when young. In high school, looking around at what was happening with many classmates, he decided to become an devoted follower. “I wanted a lifestyle that is observant,” Aziz said. “I feel like a convert, even though I’m not.”

During his talk, he discussed the five pillars of Islam, how Muslims pray, how a mosque operates, the difference between Shia and Sunni Muslims, and misconceptions on how the religion treats women. Audience members asked questions, such as on Sharia law, and Aziz showed a few short videos.

Barbara Heimlich of Stratford said the talk was informative. “I learned a lot,” she said. “I never realized how close Islam is to Judaism and Christianity as well. All faiths seem to have essentially the same believes — they are just expressed in different ways.”

Stratford Senior Services Director Diane Puterski, who invited Aziz, said people should have accurate information about a religion. “There are too many stereotypes out there,” she said. “He helped to clarify some of the myths. We need to bridge our gaps.”

Diversity, misconceptions

When many Americans think of a Muslim, they too often envision one thing first: an Arab terrorist.

But most Muslims do not live in the Middle East and most do not speak Arabic, and only a tiny few ever turn to terrorism, Aziz told the audience.

Of the 1.7-billion Muslims — or “one-fourth of the people in the world,” as Aziz put it — only 20% are Arabs. The countries with the largest number of Muslims are Indonesia, Pakistan and India.

“We focus on the Middle East and North Africa, but most are in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Aziz, a native of India, a predominantly Hindu nation.

Followers of Islam often are negatively depicted by Hollywood, leading to “irrational fears” among the general public, he said.

Aziz told the story of an Arab-looking man on a plane who was writing fast. Someone feared he was writing something ominous in Arabic, and the man was forced off the plane. But it turned out he was Italian, not a Muslim, and wasn’t writing anything suspicious or even in Arabic.

He said Muslims around the world practice their religion in very different ways, reflecting the cultures of where they live. He pointed out this also is true with other major religions, such as Christianity, with its many diverse denominations.

Saudi Arabia is the only Muslim-majority nation that forbids women from driving, yet many people may presume that is a common law throughout the Islamic world.

“I don’t think that has anything to do with Islam,” Aziz said of the Saudi driving rule. “That’s their interpretation of the Quran. The other Muslim-majority 14 countries came to a different interpretation.”

He said Americans’ perception of Islam is influenced by more extreme interpretations of the religion, emphasized by U.S. media, such as in Saudi Arabia and Iran, and by radical groups such as the Taliban, ISIS and al-Qaeda.

He said radical views usually evolve from extreme circumstances, and Islamic terrorism “disproportionately impacts other Muslims, who are the victims.”

Visit a mosque

Aziz invited guests to visit a mosque. “You can just walk in and pray,” he said. “They don’t ask you if you are a Muslim.”

He recommended visiting during Ramadan, the month-long religious celebration, or a mosque’s weekly family night. Meals often are shared on these occasions. Nearby mosques are in Stratford, Bridgeport and West Haven.

He suggested people read the Quran, and not just interpretations of it. “You’ll find so many similarities to the Bible,” he said, stressing that Islam does teach tolerance. “Everyone is equal to God, regardless of how rich you are, or the color of your skin,” he said.

Muslim men and women pray separately, which also is the case with some Orthodox Jews. The idea is that people should focus on God while praying, not each other. Followers must be shoulder-to-shoulder and feet-to-feet when praying.

His wife, Vjosa Qerimi, spoke about women’s issues such as the traditional headscarf worn by many female followers. She called them “very feministic” because it means the wearers only need to please God, not other humans.

Qerimi is from Kosovo, a Muslim region between Serbia and Bosnia. She grew up in a secular family and became religious after moving to the U.S. about five years ago. “Everyone needs to make this choice on how to practice their religion,” she said.