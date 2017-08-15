Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Hobby Quest

Hobby Quest for elementary age students in grades 1-6 runs Sept. 18-Oct. 23 and Oct. 9-27. Registration is Aug. 21-Sept. 15, and may be done at townofstratford.com/recreation or in person at the Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street. Hobby Quest programs foster self-esteem and creative development, all while teaching hands-on skills. Classes are for six weeks for one hour right after school. Fee is $115. There must be at least six students registered for the program to be held. Different programs include: Aviation, photography, fashion, and magic; hobbyquest.com.

Archery

Beginner archery class instruction will be held Saturdays at Roosevelt Forest Sept. 16-Nov. 4. Registration is Aug. 21-Sept. 8. The time for ages 10-12 is 9-10 a.m.; ages 12-16, 10-11 a.m.; and 17 and older, noon-1 p.m. Classes are one hour and all equipment is supplied. Fee is $150 for eight weeks. Co-sponsored with Stratford PAL. Youth Archery 2 will be from 11-noon. Fee is $100. Adult beginner class will be noon-1 p.m. Fee is $100. Archery 2 for Adults is noon-1 p.m. (same time as the adult beginner class).

Mad Science

Six-week Mad Science after school class for grades 1-5 runs at Eli Whitney and Nichols on Monday, Victoria Soto and Johnson Academy on Wednesday and Wilcoxson on Friday. Cost is $105. This session is Crazy Chemworks. Registration is Aug. 21-Sept. 15 and may be done at townofstratford.com, in person Monday-Friday, 8-4, at the Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye St.

Youth tennis lessons

Outdoor youth tennis lessons will be held Tuesdays at Bunnell Tennis Courts Sept. 19-Oct. 17 for five weeks with registration Aug. 21-Sept. 10. Pee Wee (ages 3-4), 3:30-4, $75; Beginner/advanced beginner (ages 5-7 and 8-10), 4-5 p.m., $105; Beginner and advanced beginner for ages 8-10 and 11-14, 5-6 p.m., $105; Low Intermediate/intermediate, ages 8-10 and 11-14, 5-6 p.m., $105.

Drills and Skills basketball

Six-week introductory level basketball and life skills program for youth in grades K-2 and 4-6 will be held Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., Sept. 19-Oct. 24, at the Birdseye Complex. Youth will get hands-on basketball drills and age appropriate life skills topics related to wellness and fitness, communication, goal setting, decision-making and problem-solving. Registration is Aug. 21-Sept. 15. Fee is $35. Drills 2: Registration is Oct. 16-Nov. 3. Class runs Nov. 7-Dec. 12.

Saturday Lego Science Club

Four-week Saturday Science Club for children in grades 1-6 begins Sept. 16, 9-noon. The club will have classroom instruction on engineering and other science experiments. Registration is Aug. 21-Sept. 9. Cost is $150. Registration online at townofstratford.com/recreration or in

person at the Recreation Office located at 468 Birdseye Street.

Chess club

Chess Club for all levels runs Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m., or Thursdays, 4-6 p.m., at the Birdseye Complex. Registration is Aug. 21-Sept. 15. Class begins Sept. 19 for Tuesday and Sept. 21 for Thursday. Fee per day is $85 for eight weeks.No experience required. Must have eight participants to run the program.

Summer sunset concert series

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir Tuesday, Aug. 22; rain date Aug. 24.

The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.

Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.

The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.

9/11 Memorial trip

Bus trip to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Saturday, Sept. 9 includes admission to the 9/11 Memorial, Museum and One World Observatory. Cost is $143 for residents and $148 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

Rhode Island lighthouse cruise

Bus trip to Rhode Island Sunday, Sept. 17 includes 90-minute cruise showcasing some of Rhode Island’s lighthouses, and lunch at the Quonset Officers Club. Cost is $121 for residents, and $126 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street. Registration ends Sept. 4 or until full.

Brooklyn & the Bridge

Bus trip to Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, Sept. 23 includes a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, cheesecake at Junior’s, a tour of Brooklyn’s neighborhoods and a walk along the Coney Island boardwalk. Cost is $109 for residents and $114 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

NY Circle Line Cruise, Madame Tussauds

Bus trip to New York City Sunday, Sept. 24 includes 90-minute Circle Line cruise and entrance to Madame Tussauds wax museum. Cost is $123 for residents and $128 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

Garlic festival, foliage cruise

Bus trip to the Hudson Valley Saturday, Sept. 30 includes admission to the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival and the Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise. Cost is $109 for residents and $114 for non residents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street. Registration ends Sept. 16 or until full.

Flood Pool

Open swim and lane laps Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Classes started May 3. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Beach sticker attendants

Beach sticker attendants will be on duty at Short and Long Beach through Labor Day, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dogs not allowed on beaches

The Town of Stratford wishes to remind residents and visitors that dogs are no longer allowed on Stratford beaches. The Town approved an ordinance allowing dogs on beaches during the off-season which is designated as December-March. Owners found not complying will be fined.

Recreation office open for permits

The Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, is open on Saturdays, 8-2 through Sept. 30. Launching ramp permits will be available for purchase. A boat and trailer registration must be shown. Resident fee is $25 and nonresident is $125.

To obtain a sticker one must show the car registration and proof of residency (example: tax bill, car license, utility bill) to receive a “resident” sticker. The Recreation Department will be open for permits Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:15 pm and Saturday, 8-2.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.