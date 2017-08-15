Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers, Aug. 7-14

By Stratford Star on August 15, 2017

The following Stratford property transfers, are from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.

354 Laughlin Road West: Susan K. Kipp to Dennis Roy for $305,000.

1651 North Peters Lane: John E. and Stephanie Zogby to James M. Allan for $395,000.

14 Glenwood Ave.: The Estate of Mary M. Elwood and Margaret Elwood to John Bajda for $160,000.

190 Bayview Blvd.: Alan L. and Mary Hunte to Joseph and Monica Cuevas for $760,000.

21 Wyoming St.: Yang Soon Shin and Sangjin Nam to Raymond Williams for $240,000.

94 Rockland Ave.: James M. Tomatore to Evelyn Caro for $208,000.

25 McQuillan St.: Katherine Desanty to Nllda DeJesus for $252,000.

55 Vielie St.: Keith Gorlo to Dennis Serian for $215,000.

190 Patterson Ave.: Thomas Nichols and Anne Dickinson to Wilson Fuentes for $277,000.

170 Oronoque Lane: Jack Dempsey’s Inc. to Blue Bird Prestige for $350,000.

85 Salem Road: Eleanor T. Dembowski to Eugene Avidano for $248,500.

92 A Seminole Lane: Amy B. Falco and Jeffrey D. Cavaliere to Dina Glantz for $225,000.

142 Cambridge St.: Ryan P. Smith to Benjamin St. Martin for $255,000.

130 Diane Terrace: Christopher Keppler Margurite Verascci to Jonathan Tabor-Rosa and Rachelle Chimblo for $305,000.

1178 North Ave.: Daniel R. Brelsford to Tamika Sherice Rivera-Taylor for $257,000.

141 Boston Ave.: Lathell S. Workman to Candice Nonas for $190,000.

137 Wood Ave.: U.S. Bank National Association  to Anthony Centopanti for $218,500.

2011 Nichols Ave.: Tara Sunderland and Marek Wojenski to Itzel Nieves-Perez for $272,500.

 

