Obituary: Vera Fomenko Peebles, 91, of Stratford

Vera Fomenko Peebles, 91, of Stratford, wife of the late Nathan A. Peebles, died Aug. 12, in Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center in Shelton.

Born in Bridgeport on Aug. 21, 1925 to the late Peter and Alexandra (Kaszyk) Fomenko.

Survivors include daughters, Janet Gernat and her husband, George of Shelton and Pamela Belliveau and her husband, Richard of Bristol, five grandchildren, Jillian White and her husband, Eric, Melissa Iwaniec and her husband, John, Ryan Gernat and his wife, Jessica, Richard and James Belliveau, five great-grandchildren, Autumn and Maxine Gernat, John, Alexandra and Emily Iwaniec, sister, Katherine Pcolka, sister-in-law, Mary Fomenko, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Jacob and John Fomenko and sisters, Ann Garlinski, Helen Etheridge and Mary Brister.

Services: Thursday, Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 9:30 a.m. in St Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 1 Honeyspot Road, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Pannychida will be at 6:30.

Memorial contributions: St Nicholas Church.