Stratford Star

Obituary: Vera Fomenko Peebles, 91, of Stratford

By HAN Network on August 15, 2017 in News, Obituaries · 0 Comments

Vera Fomenko Peebles, 91, of Stratford, wife of the late Nathan A. Peebles, died Aug. 12, in Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center in Shelton.

Born in Bridgeport on Aug. 21, 1925 to the late Peter and Alexandra (Kaszyk) Fomenko.

Survivors include daughters, Janet Gernat and her husband, George of Shelton and Pamela Belliveau and her husband, Richard of Bristol, five grandchildren, Jillian White and her husband, Eric, Melissa Iwaniec and her husband, John, Ryan Gernat and his wife, Jessica, Richard and James Belliveau, five great-grandchildren, Autumn and Maxine Gernat, John, Alexandra and Emily Iwaniec, sister, Katherine Pcolka, sister-in-law, Mary Fomenko, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Jacob and John Fomenko and sisters, Ann Garlinski, Helen Etheridge and Mary Brister.

Services: Thursday, Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 9:30 a.m. in St Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 1 Honeyspot Road, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Pannychida will be at 6:30.

Memorial contributions: St Nicholas Church.

Related posts:

  1. Frank DeLuca, Stratford softball icon, dead at 84
  2. State Rep. Lawrence Miller has died
  3. Funeral services set for former councilman
  4. Obituary: Francis J. Graziano, 90 of Stratford

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: David Anthony Gierula, 23, of Stratford Next Post Stratford property transfers, Aug. 7-14
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress