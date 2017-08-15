Obituary: David Anthony Gierula, 23, of Stratford

David Anthony Gierula, 23, of Stratford, worked at Vazzys, Testo’s, Oronoque Village and Caribe Travel, son of John A. Gierula and Maria Bernal, died Aug. 12, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born on Aug. 9, 1994, in Bridgeport.

Besides his parents, survivors include paternal grandparents, John and Lucy Gierula, maternal grandparents, Guillermo and Consuelo Bernal, two brothers, Dante and Johnny Gierula, a sister, Marianna Filippakis, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his dog.

Services: Thursday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m., St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 391 Ogden Street, Bridgeport. Burial will be Friday, Aug. 18, noon, St John’s Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Maria Bernal, c/o the funeral home.