The 24th annual running of the Lordship 5K Race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The USAT&F certified course is fast and flat with views of Long Island Sound.

The race, previously voted “Favorite Small Race” in Connecticut, provides for both youngsters, teams and traditional categories and are greeted at the end of the run by a food fest supplied by sponsor, the Lordship Community Church.

Teams from the local running clubs, high school track teams and other groups look forward to this early start to the Fall racing season at the seaside Stratford community.

T-shirts are given to all pre-registered 5K and Kid Fun participants and first 100 race day runners.

Trophies are awarded in all classes and categories.

The Kid’s Fun Run will start at 8:30 a.m., entry fee $5.

The 5K race starts at 9 a.m., entry fee $20.

Fee for families of three or more is $15 per person.

Late registration can be made race day beginning at 7:30 a.m., entry fee $23.

Registration can be made through the Lordship Community Church office at 203 377-6568 or by calling Vivian Caserta at 203-538-5537.

Additional race details can be answered at these phone numbers as well as with Race Director Drew Viner at 203 952-7323.