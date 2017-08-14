Obituary: Benjamin Scott Belinkie, 42, of Stratford

Benjamin Scott Belinkie, 42, of Stratford, attorney, operated his own law firm in Bridgeport, father of Joseph Belinkie, died Aug. 8, in New Haven. Born Oct. 7, 1974, son of the late Joseph and Dolette (Boreiko) Belinkie.

Besides his son, survivors include his partner and mother of his son, Melanie Oakley of Stratford, three brothers, Stephen Cadley and his wife, Susan of Georgia, Timothy Cadley and his wife, Debbie of Stratford, and Mark Belinkie of Stratford and four nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made for Joseph’s future education, in care of Melanie Oakley, Benjamin Belinkie Attorney at Law, 285 Congress St, Bridgeport, CT 06604.

Life celebration: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 4-7 p.m., William R McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main Street, Stratford. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.