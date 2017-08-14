Stratford Star

Obituary: Benjamin Scott Belinkie, 42, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on August 14, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Benjamin Scott Belinkie, 42, of Stratford, attorney, operated his own law firm in Bridgeport, father of Joseph Belinkie, died Aug. 8, in New Haven. Born Oct. 7, 1974, son of the late Joseph and Dolette (Boreiko) Belinkie.

Besides his son, survivors include his partner and mother of his son, Melanie Oakley of Stratford, three brothers, Stephen Cadley and his wife, Susan of Georgia, Timothy Cadley and his wife, Debbie of Stratford, and Mark Belinkie of Stratford and four nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made for Joseph’s future education, in care of Melanie Oakley, Benjamin Belinkie Attorney at Law, 285 Congress St, Bridgeport, CT 06604.

Life celebration: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 4-7 p.m., William R McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main Street, Stratford. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post ‘The Billy’ golf tournament to benefit American Heart Association Next Post Serena needs a home
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress