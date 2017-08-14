‘The Billy’ golf tournament to benefit American Heart Association

The fourth annual “Billy” golf tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Orchards Golf Course in Milford in memory of Bill Romatzick, a lifelong Stratford resident who passed away suddenly in March of 2014.

“The Billy” tournament is organized by Bill’s longtime friend Bob Black. Friends and family have come out to play golf each year to honor and remember his life and his friendship. Bill was involved in several youth organizations in town including the YMCA Indian Guides, Stratford PAL Rifle Club and the Bunnell Bulldog Club. More than $7,000 has been raised during the tournaments and has been donated to the American Heart Association.

Cost to play in the tournament is $35 per golfer and all proceeds will be donated to the AHA. Trophies will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams and there will be raffles and refreshments.

To participate in the tournament, email Bob at [email protected] or call 203-556-1047 for reservations by Aug. 27.