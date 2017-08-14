Police identify woman who died in Sunday shooting

Stratford Police have identified the woman who died after being shot early Sunday morning.

Police identified the woman as Raenetta Catchings, 27, of Stratford. Police said said Catchings and an unidentified 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds at a home at 1584 North Avenue. Police said the shooting happened just after midnight Sunday after what appeared to be an argument at the residence where a party was said to be going on.

Catchings was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at Bridgeport Hospital, The male victim was also taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. He was listed in critical condition on Sunday afternoon.

Police are still investigating the shooting and trying to identify the shooter or shooters involved.

