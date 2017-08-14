Stratford Star

Obituary: Bridget R. McGuire, 45, of Stratford

August 14, 2017

Bridget R. McGuire, 45, of Stratford, cosmetologist, wife of Kevin Smith, died Aug. 6, at home.

Born on Sept. 11, 1971, in Bridgeport, daughter of Paul McGuire of Shelton, and Judith McGuire of Stratford.

Besides her husband and parents, survivors include her daughter, Elise and stepdaughter, Yanise Smith, her sister, Amy McGuire, two brothers, Michael McGuire and Paul McGuire as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amy McGuire for a trust fund for her daughter’s education through the funeral home.

William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.

