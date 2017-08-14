Stratford Star

Queens of the Greens golf tournament to benefit nonprofits

By Stratford Star on August 14, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Stratford Junior Women’s Club and The Perry House Foundation, Inc. are teaming up to host Queens of the Greens, a women’s nine-hole golf tournament on Monday, Aug. 28, at Oronoque Country Club, 385 Oronoque Lane, Stratford. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Stratford Junior Woman’s Club, Perry House Foundation and Emerge, Inc.

Stratford Junior Woman’s Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit service organization founded in 1967 for the purpose of performing civic-minded acts promoted by the general membership of the club. Perry House is a 501(c)3 which preserves and protects the historic Perry House and promotes the historic, commercial and social and recreational resources of Stratford. Emerge, Inc. also is a 501(c)3, an organization that assists victims of domestic violence by providing safe housing and support services.

Queens on the Green is a 9-hole scramble golf tournament for women, offering dinner, a signature drink, raffle and a few course prizes along with a vendor fair. Anyone interested in participating with a foursome, a sponsorship and/or a raffle donation may visit perryhousestratford.org/golftournament for more information. Advance registration is required.

For more information on the Stratford Junior Women’s Club, contact [email protected] More information about Perry House is available by emailing [email protected]

