Chelsea Ross pitched a three-hitter and struck out nine to lead the St. Louis Saints to a 9-1 win over the Bloomington, IL, Lady Hearts in the championship game of the ninth annual Women’s Major Softball National Championships at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field Sunday.

The Saints went 4-0 in the tournament to win for the first time in eight appearances.

Ross was also the recipient of the Most Valuable Player Award and the Most Outstanding Pitcher in the nine-team tournament.

Bloomington advanced with a pair of loser’s bracket wins Sunday.

The Lady Hearts topped the third-place Lyons, PA, Spirit 4-2 in the opening game and then outlasted the Nook 23 Gold 3-2 in the loser’s bracket final on a walk-off home run by Morgan Edwards leading off the bottom of the 15th inning.

In the finals, the Saints scored four runs in the first and two in the second en route to the win. They finished the year with a 26-8 record. Bloomington finished at 32-13.

The defending seven-time champion Stratford Brakettes (40-5), who lost 2-1 to the Nook in the semifinals, were ousted by the Lyons Spirit 5-4 in Saturday night’s late loser’s bracket game.

After falling behind 4-0 in the first two frames, the Brakettes fought back. but Spirit pitcher Jenn Shellhammer refused to buckle.

The Brakettes finished fifth.