A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting incident on North Avenue late Saturday night.

Police said two people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting. A 27-year-old woman died early Sunday morning, said Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti. A male who was also shot is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Eannotti said it is still an active investigation.

