Kaysee Talcik of Shelton pitched a two-hitter and struck out 16 to lead the Stratford Brakettes to a 6-1 win over the Connecticut Eliminators in the quarterfinals of the 9th annual Women’s Major Softball Championships Friday night at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The Brakettes (40-3) advance to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. winner’s bracket semifinal against the winner of Friday’s final game between the Nook 23 Gold of Manheim, PA, and the Lyons, PA, Spirit.

The other semifinal pits the Bloomington, IL, Lady Hearts (30-11) against the St. Louis Saints (23-8) at 1 p.m.

The winner’s bracket final is 7:30 p.m.

The evening sessions also features a pair of loser’s bracket games at 6 and 9 p.m.

Talcik (6-1) retired the first 12 Eliminators, with nine strikeouts.

Val Suto singled, stole second and scored on Denise Denis’ fielder’s choice groundout.

Three straight singles by Jolie Duffner, Lauren Pitney and Tatum Buckley’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in the fourth.

Songles by Hannah Cooper, Suto, and Britt Lampert preceded Duffner’s RBI groundout and Pitney’s two-run single.

Casey Harding homered for the final run in the sixth.

The Brakettes extended their winning streak to 28 games.

Julie Slavin and Elizabeth Lombardo had the Eliminators’ hits.

The Eliminators edged the NYC Havoc 7-6 on a 10th inning double by Sam Pizzonia to advance to the quarterfinals.

Brittney Krodinger, Madi Norman and Sam Bunch homered, as the St. Louis Saints beat the Jersey Fusion 9-5.

Katelyn Lloyd, Christina Gambino and Christina Sykora all homered for the Fusion.

Allyson Wiegand picked up the win and Ali Domkuski belted a walk-off grand slam home run for the Bloomington Lady Hearts in a 9-1 mercy run win over the Stripes & Stars of Hazelton, PA.

With Saturday’s forecast calling for possible showers, fans are advised to go to brakettes.com for the up to date schedule.