Town Council to choose firm for ranger station demolition

Choosing a firm to tear down an old ranger station to clear the way for a long-awaited dog park will be among the items on the agenda at Monday’s Town Council meeting.

The town’s top board is expected to consider a resolution to accept a bid to complete the demolition of the former ranger station building in Roosevelt Forest at Monday’s regular meeting. That meeting will start at 8 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Town Hall.

The Building Needs Committee received five bids for the demolition of the vacant ranger station. The lowest came from Ludlow Associates at $21,840. The highest bid was for $65,000 from G Pic & Sons Construction.

Clearing the ranger station will allow for the installation of the dog park in Roosevelt Forest. Creating such a park has been the goal of many residents for about a decade. The Town Council voted in March to approve the dog park in Roosevelt Forest. The park will be named for former Stratford EMT Jared Levine, who died last year. Levine was an animal lover and owned several dogs.