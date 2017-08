Stratford Police are looking for a man wanted for questions about a stolen pickup truck.

Police said officers want to speak to the man about the stolen truck, a black 2017 Dodge Ram with Virginia license plate VSL2979. Police said the truck was stolen at approximately 11:30 a.m. July 31 from a home at 1574 Stratford Ave.

Anyone who can help identify the man should contact Stratford Police Det. Joseph Legen at 203-385-4141 or [email protected]