The Breakers Fastpitch program will be holding their final tryout for the 2018 season, slated for Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Wooster Middle School in Stratford.

Tryouts will begin at 5 p.m., and will be open to all 14U, 16U and 18U players.

Players should be dressed accordingly and bring gloves and other softball gear needed to play.

The Wooster Middle School is located at 150 Lincoln Street, just off Nichols Ave.

The tradition-rich Breakers Fastpitch program has been in existence for more than two decades, having won multiple state and regional championships in its history.

It also has a long list of alumni who went on to play at the college level.

For more information, or to schedule a private tryout, email us at [email protected] , call 203-258-1054, or visit our website at breakersfastpitch.com.