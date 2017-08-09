Woman being sought by Stratford Police

Stratford Police are looking for a woman suspected of being involved in a larceny/fraud incident.
Police said the woman, seen on surveillance video, was last seen at the Stratford Walgreens on July 26.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Det. Jennifer Murolo (203) 385-4127.
