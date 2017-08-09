Woman being sought by Stratford Police

Stratford Star

By Melvin Mason on August 9, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Stratford Police are trying to identify this woman, who is wanted in connection with a larceny/fraud incident.

Stratford Police are looking for a woman suspected of being involved in a larceny/fraud incident.
Police said the woman, seen on surveillance video, was last seen at the Stratford Walgreens on July 26.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Det. Jennifer Murolo (203) 385-4127.

Melvin Mason

Editor for the Stratford Star.

