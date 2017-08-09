Primary picture coming into focus

It’s all coming together for September.

Those planning to challenge for party nominations have been busy dropping off signature-filled petitions for approval, aiming to beat the deadlines.

So September will once again provide a preview of what’s to come in November, with candidates anxious to reach out to voters.

Democratic mayoral hopeful Stephanie Philips says she’s ready to go, having submitted more than 900 signatures from town Democrats to get her name on the ballot for the Sept. 12 party primary.

Philips, the Democratic Town Committee chairman, is expecting to challenge Board of Education Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli and Zoning Commission member Joe Paul for the Democratic mayoral nod.

Philips said Monday that she feels “a groundswell of support” for her mayoral ambitions.

Paul said Tuesday that he has enough to make the primary, gathering close to 700 signatures. “We’re in good shape. We’re getting good reactions,” said Paul, who added that many voters have responded to his campaign.

Petruccelli said Tuesday that he has enough signatures to make it to the primary. He added that he likes his chances to win the Democratic primary given his years on the Board of Ed and other town committees.

While the candidates have all submitted petitions ahead of the Aug. 9 deadline, the Registrar of Voters office must still verify the signatures, said Democratic Registrar Rick Marcone.

All three candidates had to get signatures as Stratford Democrats were unable to endorse a candidate at the party’s July 20 nominating meeting.

The Republicans are also set to have a mayoral primary. Former Town Councilman Sandra Zalik has submitted her petitions to challenge endorsed candidate Rep. Laura Hoydick on Sept. 12.

There are also primary races expected for several Town Council nominations. John Rich and Bieu Tran have submitted petitions to challenge Council Chairman Beth Daponte for the 1st District Democratic nomination. Prez Palmer has met the threshold to challenge incumbent 6th District Councilman Philip Young for his Democratic nomination.

The Republicans are set to have two Council primaries. Endorsed First District candidate Donald Anderson will be challenged by Mark Scheck, while incumbent 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo will challenge endorsed 7th District Town Council nominee Bill Perillo.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more coverage of the 2017 town elections.