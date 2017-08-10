Town moving forward despite negative views of councilors

As an elected official, I have always lived by the mantra that when politics becomes personal, it becomes destructive. Regrettably, some current members of the Town Council would rather make personal attacks and play politics than govern.

It has been an honor to serve as your mayor for the last eight years. I am proud of what my administration has been able to accomplish during this time. We have been able to provide the many services that Stratford residents have come to expect while weathering difficult economic times. We have provided a bright future for our town by improving our schools, attracting new businesses, and ensuring that Stratford remains a town where people want to live, work, and visit. It is a shame, however, that some elected officials would rather tear our town down than continue to improve.

Two council members wrote so incredibly negatively about our town in this newspaper last week, that it is hard to believe they were ever elected to serve and to try to actually help our community. Facts can be stubborn things; however, the facts clearly point in the right direction for our town moving forward. While taxes are a bit higher than any of us want, there are many positive things happening in Stratford.

Despite the stagnant economy throughout the rest of Connecticut and Northeast, Stratford’s economic development activity is ahead of pace. Since my initiative to expand the Economic Development Department in 2012, the amount of taxable commercial property has increased by $180 million and we have received over $12 million in state and federal grants for businesses. Not a bad return for a department that operates with less than $250,000 annually.

For years, Lordship residents suffered with a Main Street that flooded and a blighted fence at Sikorsky Memorial Airport. My administration successfully negotiated an agreement in 2012 that has resulted in a safer, smaller airport and a road that no longer floods during common rain storms.

Raymark contamination left a stigma with our town for decades. Working with residents, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and our health department, we were able to get a cleanup plan agreed upon and funded to the tune of $95 million which will ultimately result in a safer, cleaner landscape and more developable property.

Recently, we had our eighth Blues on the Beach concert that has attracted tens of thousands of people over the years to gather and enjoy some great local music and our beautiful Short Beach. Three of our Town Council members voted against supporting this popular event that has been described to me by many as “the best thing our town has ever done.” Stratford is a town that is on the move in a positive direction and needs elected officials that believe in the future of our community versus harping on negativity.

I look forward to further updating our community on the progress in town that has been made over the years.

John Harkins is in his eighth and final year as mayor of Stratford.