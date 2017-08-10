Beach Access Mats ribbon cutting

The Short Beach Park Commission and Friends of Short Beach will host a ribbon cutting ceremony of Beach Access Mats on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m., at Short Beach, 1 Dorne Drive.
RSVP by Aug. 15 to Janice at [email protected].
