Thanks to the Beautification Committee

To the Editor:

I’m glad to see the Beautification Committee take a stand against littering. When my family moved to Stratford twenty years ago, it was well kept with beautifully maintained properties and people had respect for their neighbors. Residents had a great sense of pride in their property and town. A great big thank you to those who still take care of their property.

I don’t like to write this type of letter but as I walk and drive through town I’m upset to see how unkempt the town has become. The thing that really concerns me is that residents are not being held accountable. As Town Council members drive around their districts, they should start noting addresses and have the appropriate town representatives pay a visit to the offenders. The town needs to start citing and imposing fines on the culprits.

Residents are putting unsightly lawn and leaf bags and yard waste on the curb well before pick-up day, parking on the planting strip wearing away the grass and keeping dumpsters on properties for months at a time just to name a few things. Trailers full of equipment, garbage and yard waste are parked on the streets and in driveways. Such trailers and equipment used for business use (even a side business) should be kept in the backyard out of sight.

I know the economy has affected everyone in one way or another but it costs nothing to have pride in our town.