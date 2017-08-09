Heading into the 9th annual Women’s Major Softball National Championship, the Stratford Brakettes’ Denise Denis went 5-for-7 with six RBIs, including a two-run homer, to lead the Stratford to a sweep in their split doubleheader at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field Tuesday night.

The Brakettes beat the St. Louis Saints 8-2 in the opener and blanked the Bloomington (Ill.) Lady Hearts 8-0 in the nightcap to extend their winning streak to 25 and improve their record to 37-3.

Denis, the team’s all-time home run leader, moved into a tie for this year’s title with her fifth home run to give the Brakettes a 2-0 first-inning lead.

She delivered a pair of runs in the six-run sixth inning.

Monroe’s Tatum Buckley (2-0) allowed just three hits and struck out nine Lady Hearts, who dropped to 27-11.

Alexis Bazos drove in two runs.

Casey Harding hit a home run and Buckley had the other RBI.

In the opener, the Brakettes took a 3-0 lead in the third, but the Saints (20-8) cut it to 3-2 in the fourth.

Shelton’s Britt Lampert and Denis drove in two runs each.

Jolie Duffner, St. Joseph standout Lauren Pitney and Easton’s Amber Radomski had the other RBIs.

St. Joseph’s Nicole Williams (11-1) pitched the first four innings with Shelton’s Kaysee Talcik working the last three.

Nine games are on tap Thursday, including seven at DeLuca Field.

The Brakettes will face the Stripes and Strikes (55-27) of Hazelton, PA, at 6:30 and the Jersey Fusion (10-3) at 8:30 p.m. in pool play games.

The tourney begins at 1 p.m. with two games at DeLuca.

Opening ceremonies are set for 5:45 p.m.

The Brakettes management announced that it has designated the evening session, which begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday, as another Town of Stratford Day with all residents admitted for no charge.