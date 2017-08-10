Give more funding to schools

To the Editor:

I participate in the Bunnell High School band along with many others. I can speak for all of them when I say that our budget is already too low.

If you were to go to any public school band room, I can assure you that you’ll find multiple damaged and broken instruments. Now this isn’t even taking other programs such as art class into account, which is also enjoyed by many students and needs a steady rate of money to replace any needed materials.

That is why instead of a decrease in spending, I’m proposing an increase in spending until the needs of these programs can be addressed and fixed.

Kevin Collazo