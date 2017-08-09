Tran the councilman Stratford needs

To the Editor:

Bieu Tran, who is running for local office in Stratford, has been building an American dream since he first arrived in the United States 18 years ago.

In his native Vietnam, Bieu knew terrible hardships. His maternal grandfather, a soldier in the South Vietnam Army, fought alongside American troops in central Vietnam during the Vietnam War. His paternal grandfather, who was a businessman supportive of the United States, had all the family property taken by the communist regime. Bieu’s family members risked their lives on the high seas as boat refugees in search of freedom. After many years, Bieu and the rest of his family were able to come to America.

Bieu’s love and enthusiasm for his adopted country have been a thing to behold, starting in high school when his Harding High School climate change project caught the attention of my father, Bill Finch, the former Mayor of Bridgeport. Bieu was intimately involved in the highly regarded BGreen 2020 sustainability effort, which led to significant job creation, economic development and greenhouse gas reduction.

My father and I have always been proud of Bieu and his many accomplishments. His patriotism and selfless service to our country as an officer in the United States Navy is a testimony to his idealism and hard work. His young family is a great asset to Stratford and the Connecticut community and our family is proud to call his family friends.

Bieu is exactly the kind of person that our country needs as a leader in government. Bieu knows how to overcome hardship and is the true definition of what it means to be an American. I endorse and support Bieu Tran for town councilman of Stratford’s First District.

Peter Finch